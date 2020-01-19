The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Charles Wayne Lickteig, 70, Little Falls (offense: 3/12/19) — driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fined $285 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• George Stephen Weber, 56, Sauk Rapids (offense: 8/5/19) — third degree DWI, operate motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours, fined $160 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. One count of third degree DWI against Weber was dismissed.

Misdemeanors:

• Brittany Elizabeth Jensen, 31, Minneapolis (offnese: 9/11/19) — give peace officer false name, fined $135 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

• Chaz Anthony Youngblood, 23, Little Falls (offense: 11/6/19) — Reckless driving, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Joseph Harry Ehresman, 59, Williston, N.D. (offense: 10/31/19) — careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Carrie Ann Graves, 31, Onamia (offense: 5/25/19) — theft, fined $262.28 and sentenced to 17 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Katie Marie Kurowski, 19, Randall (offense: 8/3/19) — underage drinking and driving, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Qadir Abrar Maan, 33, Sauk Rapids (offense: 8/8/19) — disorderly conduct and driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

