The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Dismissed against Kyle Roger Kowalzek, 23, Fort Ripley (incident: 11/13/19) — was one gross misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Misdemeanors:

• Diana Lynn Conser, 32, Little Falls, (offense: 8/16/20) — Theft, fined $199.98, which includes $14.98 in restitution, and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Jeffrey David Poster, 49, Pierz (offense: 3/2/21) — DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Russell Warren Powell, 50, Swanville (offense: 3/7/21) — Falsely reporting crime, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

