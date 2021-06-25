The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Keith Sebastian Schneider, 44, Grasston (offense: 5/13/21) — Driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fined $185 and sentenced to 16 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was another gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation. Offense: 4/19/21 — Check forgery, fined $385 and sentenced to 16 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

• Christian John Moore, 20, Pierz (offense: 1/17/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $160 and sentenced to 21 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was another gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

• Timothy George Bird, 25, Randall (offense: 3/8/21) — DWI, fined $535 an sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Victoria Marie Cramer, 36, (offense: 2/21/21) — Accidents - failure to notify owner of property damage, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, 25, Little Falls (offense: 2/24/21) — Domestic abuse, fined $135 and sentenced to 42 days in jail.

