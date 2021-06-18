The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Jerry Ralph Talberg Jr., 54, Hillman (offense: 3/8/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

• Cassandra Marie Tews, 38, Hillman (offense: 6/4/21) — Tamper with motor vehicle, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail.

• Brandon Lee Kasper, 20, Little Falls (offense: 11/26/19) — Penalty for not complying with peace officer, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge or obstructing legal process with force.

