The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Eugene Vladimirovich Michtchenko, 37, Plymouth (offense: 11/10/19) — third degree DWI, fined $1,015 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years. One second degree DWI charge was dismissed.

Misdemeanors:

• Tracy Ann Knipper, 43, Little Falls (offense: 9/29/10) — driver involved in accident fails to stop for accident, fined $1,063.17 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Reed Allen Clark, 32, Royalton (offense: 8/9/19) — receiving stolen property, and (offense 87/23/19) — theft, fined $135 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

