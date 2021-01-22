The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Amber Lynn Kiehn, 34, Willmar (offense: 1/19/18) — DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 49 days in jail and supervised probation for six years.

• Sunshine Skye Smith, 26, Brainerd (offense: 11/2/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $985 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years.

Misdemeanors:

• Crystal Ann Boblett, 26, Little Falls (offense: 12/13/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Steven Louis Klemish, 36, Swanville (offense: 12/13/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Jacqueline Ellen Norton, 55, Little Falls (offense: 11/27/20) — Damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Abigail Claire Snow, 25, Little Falls (offense: 6/22/20) — Four counts of theft, fined $656.71, ordered to pay $371.71 in restitution and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• Cory John Schilling, 43, Little Falls (offense: 12/31/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

