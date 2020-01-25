The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Misdemeanors:
• Wilbert Allen Bratsch, 45, Benson (offense: 9/8/18) — domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Matthew Joseph Edward Cogger, 33, Sartell (offense: 2/19/19) — fifth degree assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $135.
• Pamala Jane Doucette, 44, Little Falls (offense: 8/20/19) — careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Jodi Marie Winkelman, 32, Holdingford (offense: 8/9/19) — obstruct legal process, interfere with peace officer, fined $185 and sentenced to 40 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
