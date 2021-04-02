The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Eric Donald Reis, 45, Royalton (offense: 11/28/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one second degree DWI charge.
• Chad Michael Scholl, 44, Pierz (offense: 9/13/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one third degree count of DWI.
• Michael John Scholtes, 50, Little Falls (offense: 1/11/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
Misdemeanors:
• Cindy Lee Kalahar, 60, Little Falls (offense: 2/13/21) — Recklessly handle or use a dangerous weapon, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Chad Michael Newman, 39, Little Falls (offense: 7/23/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $454 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Joshua Brian Gage, 21, Little Falls (offense: 3/29/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to 51 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. (Offense: 10/3/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to 39 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Leonard Earl Ebinger, 64, Staples (offense: 12/16/20) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
