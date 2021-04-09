The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Adam Gregory Joseph Gardner, 37, Flensburg (offense: 8/1/20) — Check forgery, fined $700 and sentenced to 152 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Joel Robert Tesch, 63, Long Prairie (offense: 11/20/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.
Misdemeanors:
• David Leon Bennett, 38, Little Falls (offense: 11/16/20) — assault, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Daniel Ryan Lesinski, 30, Little Falls (offense: 1/19/21) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Loni Kay, 57, Motley (offense: 8/21/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Trenton Lee Siegel, 20, Royalton (offense: 12/10/20) — Careless driving, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
