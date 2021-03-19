The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Eric Dennis Thesing, 39, Pierz (offense: 8/2/20) —Second degree DWI, fined $365 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed against Thesing was another count of second degree DWI.

• Isaac Joe Olson-Plevell, 19, Little Falls (offense: 1/13/21) — Violation of domestic abuse no contact order, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

• Nathaniel Donald Brimson, 35, Little Falls (offense: 1/7/21) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for one year. (Offense: 1/11/21) — Trespass, fined 135 and sentenced to 28 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Christina Joy Henrich-Krmpotich, 20, Little Falls (offense: 12/20/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year. (Offense: 1/15/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Natalie Irene Hunt, 37, Bagley (offense: 1/7/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Derek Steven Becker, 18, Pierz (offense: 9/6/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for two years.

• Kyle Henry Borchert, 32, Brainerd (offense: 1/16/21) — Speeding and driving after revocation, fined $365 for the speeding and $100 for the DAR and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Ronald Kenneth Girtz Jr., 27, Royalton (offense: 3/11/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Courtney Kyle Zack, 43, St. Joseph (offense: 5/24/20) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to eight days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.

• Angela Jeanette Rach, 45, Pillager (offense: 1/28/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one DWI charge.

