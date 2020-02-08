The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Nathan Allen Psyk, 34, St. Cloud (offense: 8/31/19) — check forgery, fined $135.

• Jack Anthony Curtiss, 46, Little Falls (offense: 1/24/19) — domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $429.94 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Joseph John Englehart, 30, Little Falls (offense: 10/19/19) — second degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and probation. Dismissed against Englehart was one second degree gross misdemeanor count of DWI.

• Jandy Leigh Frederick, 27, Bagley (offense:6/23/18) — fourth degree assault of a peace officer, fined $135 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Misdemeanors:

• Blake Matthew Moline, 23, Little Falls (offense: 1/4/20) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Dean Lee Dobis, 48, Little Falls (offense: 1/29/20) — driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail.

• Michael Robert Jonnes, 36, Grand Forks, N.D. (offense: 3/25/19) — fifth degree assault, fined $285 and sentenced to seven days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Steven George Ziegler, 18, Cushing (offense: 1/28/20) — underage drinking and driving, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Kemp Shane Johnson, 35, Albany (offense: 6/30/19) — disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

