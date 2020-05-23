The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Misdemeanors:

• Mark Anthony Freudenrich, 42, Holdingford (offense: 12/5/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed against Freudenrich was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

• Darrell Edwin Ridler, 70, Hillman (offense: 3/7/20) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.

