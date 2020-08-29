The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Robert Richard Helgenson, 44, Little Falls (offense: 3/7/20) — Furnish alcohol to a minor, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Kevin Elroy Volkers, 58, Sauk Rapids (offense: 1/31/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $360 and sentenced to 27 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Volkers was one third degree count of DWI.
• Scott Joseph Pollock, 48, Bowlus (offense: 6/15/19) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to one day in jail, 29 days of house arrest and supervised probation for four years. One count of third degree DWI against Pollock was dismissed.
Misdemeanors
• Danielle Jessie Kriesel, 49, Fort Ripley (offense: 6/19/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Sabrina Marie Webeck, 26, Little Falls (offense: 10/11/19) — domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Brian Bradley Dukowitz, 26, Little Falls (offense: 9/15/19) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Antonio Lee Brown Jr., 27, Minneapolis (offense: 4/1/20) — Domestic abuse, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
