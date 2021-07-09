The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Alana Georgina Weidenbach, 19, Perham (offense: 5/3/21) — DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Nathan Todd Bode, 37, Little Falls (offense: 2/8/21) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Aaron James Welle, 32, Brainerd (offense: 3/18/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another gross misdemeanor count of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Brian Jacob Prins, 21, Colorado Spring, Colo. (offense: 5/18/21) — Careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
