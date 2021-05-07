The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Angelo Farias, 38, Mahtomedi (offense: 2/6/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was one count of third degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

• Thomas Edward Sowada, 40, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Sowada was one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.

• Kyle Roger Kowalzek, 23, Fort Ripley (offense: 9/13/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Rickey La Twan Hughes Jr., 38, Olivia (offense: 10/1/20) — Driving after revocation, fined $285; and one charge of using fictitious name, fined $50.

• Heidi Bea Langer, 19, Hillman (offense: 3/31/21) Speeding 99/55, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Nathaniel Arthur Schanche, 36, Milaca (offense: 4/27/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail.

• Jake Wesley Winscher, 20, Royalton (offense: 3/28/21) — Consumption of liquor by person under 21, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

