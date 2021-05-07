The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Angelo Farias, 38, Mahtomedi (offense: 2/6/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed was one count of third degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Thomas Edward Sowada, 40, Little Falls (offense: 4/16/21) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Sowada was one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.
• Kyle Roger Kowalzek, 23, Fort Ripley (offense: 9/13/20) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Rickey La Twan Hughes Jr., 38, Olivia (offense: 10/1/20) — Driving after revocation, fined $285; and one charge of using fictitious name, fined $50.
• Heidi Bea Langer, 19, Hillman (offense: 3/31/21) Speeding 99/55, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Nathaniel Arthur Schanche, 36, Milaca (offense: 4/27/21) — Driving after revocation, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail.
• Jake Wesley Winscher, 20, Royalton (offense: 3/28/21) — Consumption of liquor by person under 21, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.