The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, 25, Little Falls (offense: 1/19/21) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $135 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Kevin Elroy Volkers, 58, Minneapolis (offense: 1/31/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $360 and sentenced to 27 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one count of third degree DWI.

• Nicholas Brent Stuart, 28, Brainerd (offense: 10/10/20) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $2,524.02, which includes $2,339.02 in restitution, and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Brent was also convicted of a misdemeanor for fourth degree damage to property.

Misdemeanors:

• Timothy Lee Hanson, 31, Little Falls (offense: 1/21/21) — Assault, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Lyndsay Renee Rogers, 36, Waite Park (offense: 10/7/19) — DWI, fined $185 and sentenced to five days in jail and probation for two years.

• Chase Theodore Dingmann, 25, Gilman (offense: 9/12/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one count of second degree DWI.

• John Duke Eggerth, 49, Little Falls (offense: 9/25/20) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, 25, Little Falls (offense: 12/18/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to 34 days in jail.

• Lenus Lee Walderon, 70, Randall (offense: 12/31/20) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation for two years.

