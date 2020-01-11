The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Derrick Joel Hulsey, 37, Little Falls (offense: 8/9/19) — violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Casey Donald Ploof, 29, Little Falls (offense: 7/15/19) — second degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. One count of second degree DWI against Ploof was dismissed.
• Jordan Paul Strobel, 29, St. Cloud (offense: 6/29/19) — third degree DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Strobel was one count of third degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Aaron Jastrow, 62, Napa, California (offense: 6/15/19) — careless driving, fined $535 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Aaron Thomas Albrecht, 42, Pierz (offense: 9/13/19) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Keith Byron Olson, 76, Little Falls (offense: 11/22/19) — collision with unattended vehicle - fail to notify victim or police, fined $185.
