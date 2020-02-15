The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Eugene Vladimirovich Michtchenko, 37, Plymouth (offense: 11/10/19) — third degree DWI, fined $1,015 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

• Lance Christopher Hedin, 35, Motley (offense: 8/28/19) — fifth degree controlled substance possession, fined $200 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

• Melissa Sue Haggenmiller, 37, Little Falls (offense: 11/21/18) — disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to 19 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Nicholas Christopher Kasten, 20, Motley (offense: 12/1/19) — domestic abuse no contact order violation, fined $100 and sentenced to six days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Jeannette Marieann Mallak, 45, Little Falls (offense: 7/20/19) — harassment, violate restraining order, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, 21, homeless (offense: 9/8/19) — theft and trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to 28 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Kyle Anthony Kiley, 27, Randall (offense: 7/19/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Nancy Ann Myers, 53, Motley (offense: 8/18/19) — trespass, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Michael Alan Nelson, 50, Swanville (offense: 11/19/19) — DWI, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Wayne Richard Schomer, 61, Pierz (offense: 9/14/19) — DWI, fined $535 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Jeffrey Reinhold Winscher, 48, Pierz (offense: 10/28/19) — give peace officer a false name, fined $135 and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

