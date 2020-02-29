The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Duane Dean Eiynk, 51, Royalton (offense: 6/22/19) — third degree DWI, fined $985 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.
• Eugene Edward Rivetts, 52, Little Falls (offense 8/29/19) — Dismissed against Rivetts was one count of driving after cancellation.
• Steven Brian Conlon, 28, St. Cloud (offense: 6/17/19) — fifth degree controlled substance possession, fined $135 and sentenced to 121 days in jail.
• Tania Marie Deick, 35, Little Falls (offense: 9/1/19) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Damian David Hansmann, 29, Little Falls (offense: 12/4/19) — driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Steven George Ziegler, 18, Cushing (offense: 10/24/19) — theft, fined $85, sentenced to 22 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of $24.99.
• Damian David Hansmann, 29, Little Falls (offense: 12/26/19) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Jeffrey Thomas Peterson, 27, Little Falls (offense: 8/25/19) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to five days in jail. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor third degree DWI charge against Peterson.
• Carolyn Ann Zanda, 52, Flensburg (offense: 5/10/19) — fourth degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor third degree DWI charge against Zanda.
• Raymond Edward Russell, 35, Motley (offense: 12/13/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.