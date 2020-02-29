The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Duane Dean Eiynk, 51, Royalton (offense: 6/22/19) — third degree DWI, fined $985 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one third degree DWI charge.

• Eugene Edward Rivetts, 52, Little Falls (offense 8/29/19) — Dismissed against Rivetts was one count of driving after cancellation.

• Steven Brian Conlon, 28, St. Cloud (offense: 6/17/19) — fifth degree controlled substance possession, fined $135 and sentenced to 121 days in jail.

• Tania Marie Deick, 35, Little Falls (offense: 9/1/19) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one second degree DWI.

Misdemeanors:

• Damian David Hansmann, 29, Little Falls (offense: 12/4/19) — driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Steven George Ziegler, 18, Cushing (offense: 10/24/19) — theft, fined $85, sentenced to 22 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of $24.99.

• Damian David Hansmann, 29, Little Falls (offense: 12/26/19) — DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Jeffrey Thomas Peterson, 27, Little Falls (offense: 8/25/19) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to five days in jail. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor third degree DWI charge against Peterson.

• Carolyn Ann Zanda, 52, Flensburg (offense: 5/10/19) — fourth degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor third degree DWI charge against Zanda.

• Raymond Edward Russell, 35, Motley (offense: 12/13/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

