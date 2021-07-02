The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Justin Thomas Schumann, 30, Little Falls (offense: 3/20/21) — Second degree DWI, fined $415 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another count of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Kelly James Meyer, 32, Long Prairie (offense: 9/2/20) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and sentenced one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Ronald Anthony Hanson, 53, St. Cloud (offense: 2/18/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $450 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
• Christopher James McNurlan, 29, Little Falls (offense: 12/3/20) — DWI, fined $500 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Dawson Jared Gapinski, 18, Sauk Rapids (offense: 4/19/21) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $285 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
