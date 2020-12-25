The following persons charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:
Gross Misdemeanors:
• Zackary Tyler Haines, 27, Brainerd (offense: 10/9/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to seven days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed against Haines was one second degree DWI offense.
• Jesus Rodriguez, 45, Lansing (offense: 9/12/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
• Danielle Renee Hannahs, 51, Motley (offense: 7/31/20) — Driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 62 days in jail.
Misdemeanors:
• Corrina Rae Davis, 24, Hinckley (offense: 6/27/20) — Collide with unattended vehicle and not notify victim or police, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Brady Aaron Hines, 34, Brainerd (offenses: 2/5/20 and 4/3/20) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Donald Edward Forpahl, 55, Randall (offense;8/18/10) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Forpahl was one third degree DWI charge.
• Nathan Ronald Kurowski, 26, Little Falls (offense: 10/19/19) — DWI, fined $285 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Lucas John Olson, 30, Ramsey (offense: 9/29/20) — Theft, fined $166.45 and probation to the court for one year.
