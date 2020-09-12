The following person, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Esmeralda Grimaldo, 20, Little Canada (offense: 9/12/19) — third degree DWI, fined $210 and sentenced to 29 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

• Brett James King, 26, no address listed (offense: 4/22/20) — Fifth degree controlled substance crime, fined $135 and sentenced to 39 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Jory Lane Neelan, 33, Motley (offense: 4/8/19) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to unsupervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors

• Justin Ole Doust, 45, Little Falls (offense: 6/27/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and unsupervised probation for one year.

• Trenton Lee Siegel, 20, Pierz (offense: 3/22/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Robert Donald Bartkowitz, 51, Little Falls (offense: 4/2/20) — Accident, failure to notify owner of property damage, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Justin Paul Nieken, 29, Hillman (offense: 10/27/19) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and damage to property, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Robbie Lee Rocheleau, 38, Little Falls (offenses: 5/29/20 and 7/25/20) — Trespass, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Donny Allan Schommer, 40, Pierz (offense: 1/18/19) — Disorderly conduct, fined $1,343.20, including $1,208.20 in restitution, and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• James David Welinski, 63, Holdingford (offense: 7/24/20) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $85 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Load comments