The following person, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Esmeralda Grimaldo, 20, Little Canada (offense: 9/12/19) — third degree DWI, fined $210 and sentenced to 29 days in jail and supervised probation for four years.
• Brett James King, 26, no address listed (offense: 4/22/20) — Fifth degree controlled substance crime, fined $135 and sentenced to 39 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Jory Lane Neelan, 33, Motley (offense: 4/8/19) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to unsupervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors
• Justin Ole Doust, 45, Little Falls (offense: 6/27/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to one day in jail and unsupervised probation for one year.
• Trenton Lee Siegel, 20, Pierz (offense: 3/22/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Robert Donald Bartkowitz, 51, Little Falls (offense: 4/2/20) — Accident, failure to notify owner of property damage, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Justin Paul Nieken, 29, Hillman (offense: 10/27/19) — Driving after revocation, fined $185 and damage to property, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Robbie Lee Rocheleau, 38, Little Falls (offenses: 5/29/20 and 7/25/20) — Trespass, fined $185 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Donny Allan Schommer, 40, Pierz (offense: 1/18/19) — Disorderly conduct, fined $1,343.20, including $1,208.20 in restitution, and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• James David Welinski, 63, Holdingford (offense: 7/24/20) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $85 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.