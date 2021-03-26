The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Shawn Jay Ferguson, 44, Brainerd, in connection with a Sept. 6, 2020 incident, a count of gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process charges were dismissed.
• Joel Robert Tesch, 63, Long Prairie (offense: 11/20/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. One third degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge was dismissed.
• Eric Dennis Thesing, 39, Pierz (offense; 8/2/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $365 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another second degree DWI charge.
• Brandon Scott Waldoch, 27, Pierz (offense: 8/2/20) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Jasper Cole Nuehring, 29, Little Falls (offense: 9/20/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years.
Misdemeanors:
• Ricky Jay Allen, 42, Little Falls (offense: 11/6/20) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Rick David Fisher, 54, Little Falls (offense: 7/10/20) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.