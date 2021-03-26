The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Shawn Jay Ferguson, 44, Brainerd, in connection with a Sept. 6, 2020 incident, a count of gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process charges were dismissed.

• Joel Robert Tesch, 63, Long Prairie (offense: 11/20/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for four years. One third degree DWI gross misdemeanor charge was dismissed.

• Eric Dennis Thesing, 39, Pierz (offense; 8/2/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $365 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was another second degree DWI charge.

• Brandon Scott Waldoch, 27, Pierz (offense: 8/2/20) — Obstructing legal process with force, fined $385 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Jasper Cole Nuehring, 29, Little Falls (offense: 9/20/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for six years.

Misdemeanors:

• Ricky Jay Allen, 42, Little Falls (offense: 11/6/20) — Domestic assault, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Rick David Fisher, 54, Little Falls (offense: 7/10/20) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

