The following person charged with a misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:
Misdemeanors:
• Joshua Peter Senart, 35, Little Falls (offense: 11/24/20) — Trespass-return to property within one year, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
