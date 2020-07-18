The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Misdemeanors

• Kyle Montgomery Moen, 24, Motley (offense: 5/18/20) — disorderly conduct, offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, fined $135 and sentenced to five days in jail with five days credit for time served. One count of misdemeanor domestic assault was dismissed.

• Kenneth Blair Bowman III, 27, Little Falls (offense: 5/18/20) — disorderly conduct, fined $50 and sentenced to probation for one year.

• Sean Timothy Kelly, 50, Burtrum (offense: 2/21/20) — driving vehicle without ignition interlock, fined $185 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

