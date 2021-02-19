The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• David Harold Videen, 71, Little Falls (offense: 4/11/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Videen was one third degree DWI count.
• Joseph Theodore Laliberte, 38, Upsala (offense: 4/12/19) — Harassment, violate restraining order, fined $185 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• Austin Ray Freitag, 21, Pierz (offense: 1/11/21) — Disorderly conduct, fined $100 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Mary Lou Maneval, 67, Randall (offense: 11/14/20) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Caleb David Meyer, 31, Little Falls (offense: 9/28/20) — Careless driving, fined $285.
