The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Misdemeanors:

• Ashley Rose Billig, 24, Little Falls (offense: 12/19/19) — theft, fined $246.

• Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 23, Little Falls (offense: 11/3/19) — DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.

• Dylan Keith Blair, 25, Pierz (offense: 2/8/18) — domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Stephanie Leigh Orpen, 24, Royalton (offense; 1/1/20) — DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail.

• Robert Keith Thielen, 68, Pierz (offense: 6/7/19) — fifth degree assault, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

