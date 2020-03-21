The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Misdemeanors:
• Ashley Rose Billig, 24, Little Falls (offense: 12/19/19) — theft, fined $246.
• Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 23, Little Falls (offense: 11/3/19) — DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.
• Dylan Keith Blair, 25, Pierz (offense: 2/8/18) — domestic assault, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Stephanie Leigh Orpen, 24, Royalton (offense; 1/1/20) — DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to one day in jail.
• Robert Keith Thielen, 68, Pierz (offense: 6/7/19) — fifth degree assault, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.