The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Jacqueline Nicole Black, 34, Verndale (offense: 7/17/20) — Possess ammunition/any firearms after conviction/committed drug offense, fined $135 and sentenced to 115 days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor count of felon ineligible to receive, ship or transport weapons/ammunition.
Misdemeanors:
• Vincent Raymond Roy, 51, Little Falls (offense: 9/22/18) — disorderly conduct, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Kristin Lynn Hurtig, 30, Browerville (offense: 7/30/20) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Hurtig, was a third degree DWI charge.
• Christian Lee Lindstrom, 28, Little Falls (offense: 9/27/20) — Fifth degree assault, fined $135 and sentenced to 90 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
