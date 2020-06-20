The following person, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, has recently been sentenced:
Gross Misdemeanors:
• Alan Jon Brodeson, 30, Little Falls (offense: 12/31/19) — Second degree DWI, breath test refusal or failure, fined $85 and sentenced to 42 days of house arrest with work release and six years of probation. One third degree gross misdemeanor charge of DWI was dismissed against Brodeson.
• Tammy Jane Eggersgluss, 49, Randall (offense: 5/25/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to concurrent jail time of 26 days and six years of probation.
Misdemeanors:
• Alan Jon Brodeson, 30, Little Falls (offense: 12/31/19) — Trespass, occupy/enter dwelling, locked or posted building, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.