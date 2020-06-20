The following person, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, has recently been sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors:

• Alan Jon Brodeson, 30, Little Falls (offense: 12/31/19) — Second degree DWI, breath test refusal or failure, fined $85 and sentenced to 42 days of house arrest with work release and six years of probation. One third degree gross misdemeanor charge of DWI was dismissed against Brodeson.

• Tammy Jane Eggersgluss, 49, Randall (offense: 5/25/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to concurrent jail time of 26 days and six years of probation.

Misdemeanors:

• Alan Jon Brodeson, 30, Little Falls (offense: 12/31/19) — Trespass, occupy/enter dwelling, locked or posted building, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

