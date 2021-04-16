The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Neil Scott Kleinvachter, 33, Little Falls — Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree damage to property, in connection with a Nov. 10, 2020, incident.
• Daniel Stephen Cluever, 48, Little Falls — Dismissed were several gross misdemeanor charges of driving after cancellation dated March 21, 2019, May 12, 2019, April 24, 2020, Sept. 18, 2020, Dec. 4, 2020 and Dec. 16, 2020.
Misdemeanors:
• Justin Michael McDougall, 28, Little Falls (offense: 3/3/21) — Damage to property, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for one year. (Offense: 3/7/21) — Damage to property, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Loni Denise Sayers, 39, Little Falls (offense: 2/22/21) — Theft, fined $135 and sentenced to three days in jail.
• Jeramiah Ronald Johnson, 20, Pierz (offense: 1/26/21) — Underage drinking and driving, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.