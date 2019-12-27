The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Casey Donald Ploof, 29, Little Falls (offense: 7/15/19) — second degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge against Ploof of second degree DWI.

Misdemeanor

• Amanda Marie Neumann, 38 Royalton (offense: 10/1/19) — disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Justin James Schultz, 31, Buffalo (offense: 10/26/19) — trespass – return to property within one year, fined $135 and sentenced to 17 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

