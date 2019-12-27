The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Casey Donald Ploof, 29, Little Falls (offense: 7/15/19) — second degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor charge against Ploof of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanor
• Amanda Marie Neumann, 38 Royalton (offense: 10/1/19) — disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Justin James Schultz, 31, Buffalo (offense: 10/26/19) — trespass – return to property within one year, fined $135 and sentenced to 17 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.