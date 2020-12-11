The following persons charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:
Gross Misdemeanors:
• Jacob George Pyka, 22, Royalton (offense: 3/29/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $710 and sentenced to 15 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Pyka was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.
• Richard Lee Seline, 51, Long Prairie (offense: 5/29/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to 14 days in jail and supervised probation for one year. Dismissed against Seline was one gross misdemeanor count of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Anthony Leo Fuller, 47, Little Falls (offense: 10/18/20) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Tyrone Washington, 52, Minneapolis (offense: 8/28/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to 23 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
