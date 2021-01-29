The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• David Harold Videen, 71, Little Falls (offense: 4/11/20) — Third degree DWI, fined $610 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Videen was one third degree DWI.

• Timothy Dustin Johannes, 26, Bowlus (offense: 9/20/20) — Dismissed against Johannes was one count of driving after cancellation.

Misdemeanors:

• Ace Caballero, 37, Little Falls (offense: 11/12/19) — Domestic abuse, violate no contact order, fined $185 and sentenced to 34 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Logan Arthur Kedrowski, 19, Motley (offense: 9/14/20) — Speeding, fined $385 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Cody Jacob Vacek, 39, Bowlus (offense: 5/31/20) — Domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

