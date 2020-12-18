The following persons charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, was recently sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors:

• Laverne Jeffrey Herron, 55, Duluth (offense: 5/26/20) — Possession of a fifth degree controlled substance, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail.

Misdemeanors:

• Logan Scott Atkinson, 25, Little Falls (offense: 10/9/20) — Trespass, fined $135 and sentenced to four days in jail and probation for one year.

• Tyrone Washington, 52, Minneapolis (offense: 8/28/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $135 and sentenced to 23 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Linda Marie Stately, 44, Little Falls (offense: 8/21/20) — Theft, take, use, transfer movable property without consent, fined $135 and sentenced to probation for one year.

