The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Carl Conrad Specht, 24, Brainerd (offense: 3/3/21) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Michael John Scholtes, 50, Little Falls (offense: 1/11/21) — Third degree DWI, fined $410 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years.

Misdemeanors:

• Jerome Louis Stavish, 57, Randall (offense: 2/6/21) — Fifth degree assault, fined $185.

• Derik Charles George, Eagan (offense: 8/30/19) — Careless driving, fined $560 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

