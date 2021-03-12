The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Todd Edward Jacobs, 34, Little Falls (offense: 11/15/19) — DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. On charge of DWI, refuse to submit to chemical test, was dismissed.
• Ronald Lee Lindberg, 51, Little Falls (offense: 12/2/20) — Two counts of domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to 88 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
Misdemeanors:
• William Harrison Bratton, 34, Little Falls (offense: 12/14/20) — Theft, fined $413.24 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 28, Little Falls (offense: 3/15/20) — Receiving stolen property, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Justin Michael McDougall, 28, Little Falls (offense: 9/16/20) — Tampering with a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fined $1,135 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Zachary Jonathan Stumpf, 37, Pierz (offense: 12/6/20) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Stumpf, was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.