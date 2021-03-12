The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors

• Todd Edward Jacobs, 34, Little Falls (offense: 11/15/19) — DWI, fined $615 and sentenced to four days in jail and supervised probation for four years. On charge of DWI, refuse to submit to chemical test, was dismissed.

• Ronald Lee Lindberg, 51, Little Falls (offense: 12/2/20) — Two counts of domestic abuse, violate order for protection, fined $135 and sentenced to 88 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Misdemeanors:

• William Harrison Bratton, 34, Little Falls (offense: 12/14/20) — Theft, fined $413.24 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 28, Little Falls (offense: 3/15/20) — Receiving stolen property, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Justin Michael McDougall, 28, Little Falls (offense: 9/16/20) — Tampering with a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fined $1,135 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Zachary Jonathan Stumpf, 37, Pierz (offense: 12/6/20) — Fourth degree DWI, fined $565 and sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Stumpf, was one gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.

