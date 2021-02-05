The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors
• Michael Donzell Mays, 31, Little Falls (offense: 8/28/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $215 and sentenced to 12 days in jail and supervised probation for six years.
• Jeffrey Reinhold Winscher, 49, Pierz (offense: 9/24/20) — Second degree DWI, fined $300 and sentenced to six days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed was one count of second degree DWI.
Misdemeanors:
• Austin Alouis Greenwaldt, 24, Randall (offense: 7/29/20) — Theft, fined $185.
• Daniel Leon Murrin Jr., 43, Royalton (offense 11/27/19) — Domestic abuse, fined $185 and sentenced to nine days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
