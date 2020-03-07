The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross misdemeanors:
• Eugene Edward Rivetts, 52, Little Falls (offense: 8/29/19) — Dismissed against Rivetts was one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation.
• Steve Michael Meyer, 34, (offense: 10/30/19) — dismissed against Meyer was one count of driving after cancellation.
Misdemeanors:
• Aaron Matthew Adams, 26, Little Falls (offense: 12/20/19) — theft, fined $485 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Jordan David Gumiela, 40, Randall (offense: 3/1/20) — damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.
• Adam Joseph Monette, 25, Little Falls (offense: 9/21/19) — financial transaction card fraud, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.
• Logan Michael Robbins, 23, Little Falls (offense: 12/30/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.
• Michael Brian Meyer, 20, Little Falls (offense: 1/1/20) — underage drinking and driving, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.
• Gina Marie Statema, 48, Browerville (offense: 12/1/19) — fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Statema was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.