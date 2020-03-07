The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross misdemeanors:

• Eugene Edward Rivetts, 52, Little Falls (offense: 8/29/19) — Dismissed against Rivetts was one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation.

• Steve Michael Meyer, 34, (offense: 10/30/19) — dismissed against Meyer was one count of driving after cancellation.

Misdemeanors:

• Aaron Matthew Adams, 26, Little Falls (offense: 12/20/19) — theft, fined $485 and sentenced to one day in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Jordan David Gumiela, 40, Randall (offense: 3/1/20) — damage to property, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Adam Joseph Monette, 25, Little Falls (offense: 9/21/19) — financial transaction card fraud, fined $135 and sentenced to supervised probation for two years.

• Logan Michael Robbins, 23, Little Falls (offense: 12/30/19) — careless driving, fined $385 and sentenced to supervised probation for one year.

• Michael Brian Meyer, 20, Little Falls (offense: 1/1/20) — underage drinking and driving, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Gina Marie Statema, 48, Browerville (offense: 12/1/19) — fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Statema was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

