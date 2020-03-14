The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Misdemeanors:

• Raymond Edward Russell, 35, Motley (offense 12/13/19) — careless driving, fined $300 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Bryce Charles Euteneuer, 23, Little Falls (offense: 2/4/19) — Domestic abuse, violate no contact order, fined $135 and sentenced to six days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

• Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 23, Little Falls (offense: 11/3/19) — DWI, fined $385 and sentenced to 18 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

• Ryan Shawn Peterschick, 34, Randall (offense: 9/3/19) — Give peace officer false name, fined $50 and sentenced to 19 days in jail and unsupervised probation for one year.

• Jonathan James Walz, 34, Edgewood, Iowa (offense: 7/19/19) — two counts of disorderly conduct, fined $425 and sentenced to 42 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

