The following people charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, were recently sentenced:

Misdemeanors:

• Anthony Francis Mendez, 39, Little Falls (offense: 9/20/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Matthew Sam Mitchell, 26, Onamia (offense: 9/18/20) — Theft, fined $185 and sentenced to probation to the court for one year.

• Jennifer Deborah Hauer, 27, Randall (offense: 11/5/20) — Disorderly conduct, fined $185 and sentenced to two days in jail.

• Jeffrey Neil Lewis, 52, Pequot Lakes (offense: 8/18/20) — Careless driving, fined $285 and sentenced to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year. Dismissed against Lewis was one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation.

• Jodi Marie Winkelman, Hillman (offense: 12/25/20) — Give peace officer false name, fined $135 and sentenced to 11 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

