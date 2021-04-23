The COVID-19 situation in Morrison County improved during the week of April 16 - 22.
Numbers on April 22 compared to those of April 15 show a decline in active cases, case rate and facilities with known exposures. The number of new infections and hospitalizations from week to week also slowed down.
Morrison County reported 73 new cases between April 16 - 22, 55 fewer than the number reported between April 9 - 15. There were 160 active cases, as of Thursday, 47 fewer than one week earlier. That put the county at a case rate of 48.3 infections per 10,000 people.
The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic sits at 3,983.
Four residents were hospitalized during the week, putting Morrison County at 242 people requiring hospitalization in the past year. There were no new deaths reported between April 16 - 22.
Little Falls Community High School was added to the Minnesota Department of Public Health’s (MDH) list of K-12 schools with a known exposure to COVID-19. It joins Pierz Healy High School, Royalton High School and Pioneer Elementary in Pierz on the list. Staples-Motley High School was removed after a lengthy stay.
The number of congregate-living communities with exposures dropped for the second straight week. Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls and Pierz Villa are the only two facilities that remain on MDH’s list.
Wednesday, Morrison County Public Health invited the general public to get a COVID-19 shot during a vaccine clinic that will be held from 2 - 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Morrison County Government Center. Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and over.
No walk-ins will be accepted the day of the clinic. To preregister, call Morrison County Public Health at (320) 632-6664. At the time of registration, the second dose will be scheduled for May 26.
So far, 10,607 people — 40% of the over-16 population in Morrison County — have received at least one dose of vaccine. A total of 8,654 people, 977 more than last week, have finished both doses.
Numbers also dropped slightly statewide.
As of Thursday, MDH reported a total of 562,420 cases of COVID-19 since its first infection on March 6, 2020. Of those, 12,590 were reported between April 16 - 22. That is a drop of more than 2,000 compared to the number of new cases added between April 9 - 15.
The number of deaths remained steady, with 65 reported during the past week and 67 the week before. In all, 7,054 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.
Minnesota has vaccinated 53% — 2.35 million people — of its 16-and-over population. More than 187,000 people got their shots just in the past week.
Throughout the United States, 566,494 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Along with that, 31.667 million people have been infected during the pandemic.
The CDC reported that more than 219 Americans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Tuesday.
