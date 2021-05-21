Morrison County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to plummet this week.
Only 27 new cases were reported in the county during the week of May 14 - 20. The active case rate fell by 49, from 102 on May 13 to 53 on Thursday. There has been a drop of 93 cases since May 6.
As of Tuesday, Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said only six of the county’s active cases were in residents age 65 and older, 81% of whom have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The county’s active case rate also went down significantly to only 16 people per 10,000 being infected by the virus. The county added two hospitalizations during the May 14 - 20 reporting period — bringing it to 256 since the start of the pandemic — and reported zero deaths for the third consecutive week.
During a report to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Public Health Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber said she recently cross-checked the hospitalizations with the county’s vaccination records.
“The vast majority of the people that are still getting COVID are unvaccinated,” she said. “We have had a few breakthrough cases, but the breakthrough cases tend to not be the ones that end up in the hospital. That was the goal of vaccination. We do need to continue to promote — and what we’re seeing for hospitalizations now are people in their 30s, 40s and 50s that are unvaccinated, not our 70-, 80- and 90-year-olds.”
In all, 11,814 Morrison County residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 45% of the population age 16 and older, well below the state’s overall rate of 62%.
As of Tuesday, 279 more people than on May 11 had received one shot, and 554 more were fully vaccinated.
“I think there’s still a little bit of concern about, is the vaccine safe or not safe,” Vold said. “Hopefully, as we continue to see people doing better that are vaccinated, it is encouraging others to get vaccinated.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), six Morrison County schools still have known exposures. Pierz Healy High School, Little Falls Community High School, Swanville Secondary School, Royalton High School, Pioneer Elementary and Lincoln Elementary are all on the list. In terms of congregate living spaces, only Little Falls Health Services Care Center and St. Otto’s Care Center continue to be reported as having exposures, as of Thursday.
“Our school nurses, our school superintendents and principals, we really connected to them,” Nienaber said. “We email and talk on the phone a lot, and I think that has really, really solidified our relationships. I hope we can continue to take that down the road and not have it just be a pandemic thing.”
Morrison County’s outlook has mirrored what is happening statewide.
MDH reported 5,607 new cases during the week of May 14 - 20 — about 1,600 fewer than May 7 - 13. The state added 59 deaths during the past week, bringing the number of Minnesotans who have died due to COVID-19 to 7,333. About 2.781 million state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 217,338 new cases between May 13 - 19. During that same time period, 4,264 more Americans died from COVID, putting the U.S. total at 584,337, as of Wednesday.
During Tuesday’s Board meeting, both County Administrator Deb Gruber and the commissioners commended Vold, Nienaber and the rest of the Public Health team for their work throughout the pandemic and continued efforts toward vaccination.
“You know, a few years ago we asked the question, ‘Could we handle a pandemic if it ever happened?’ And if Public Health is ready,” said Board Chair Mike Wilson. “I guess this showed us that you are, and you’ve done a wonderful job with it. We thank you very much.”
