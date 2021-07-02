COVID-19 numbers remained consistent with recent weeks between June 25 - July 1.
Morrison County recorded its third consecutive week of being in the single-digits regarding newly reported cases, with five counted during the last week of June. In all, the county has had only 13 infections during that same time span. There have been 4,253, total.
The active case rate within the county fell to seven, as only 2.21 of every 10,000 people currently have COVID-19. As of Thursday, four of those cases were within people who have Little Falls ZIP codes. Two Bowlus residents had it while there was one person from Royalton.
The number of overall hospitalizations climbed by one, to 262, during the week of June 25 - July 1. Morrison County did not record a death for the second straight week.
Only 67 residents got a first shot during the past week, with the county reporting 12,764 people — 48% — receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations, as of Tuesday. Of those, 12,161 — an increase of 168 over June 24 — had finished the vaccination process.
The number of reported infections statewide between June 25 - July 1 went down from the previous week, to 569 from 695. That puts Minnesota at 605,448 infections since reporting its first on March 6, 2020.
The death toll remained the same, with 38 Minnesotans dying during the past week. That brings the overall number to 7,599.
As of Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 3.062 million state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. That accounts for about 67% of the adult population and 25,374 more than what was reported on June 22.
Infections were up nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of Wednesday, 100,834 new cases were reported during the previous week, up more than 20,000 from the 80,348 reported between June 17 - 23.
The CDC reports that, as of Wednesday, 602,401 Americans had died from COVID-19, with a United States vaccination rate of 66.7%. Community transmission was rated “moderate” by the CDC.
