Every township and city within Morrison County voted in favor of the Republican ticket in the 2020 Presidential election — most by a wide margin.
The Associated Press and several major media outlets throughout the country projected former Vice President, Democrat Joe Biden, and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, as the winners of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 7.
The call came after it appeared the Biden ticket had won the state of Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral votes. Claiming the Keystone State put the Democrat challengers over the 270-Electoral vote threshold, cinching their victory over incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump.
Though the Biden and Harris campaign has unofficially claimed the win, Morrison County voted heavily in favor of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The Republicans carried 75.78% of the 19,550 votes county-wide, racking up 14,185 in their favor. Biden and Harris, meanwhile, finished with 4,365 votes (22.33 percent).
They weren’t the only ones running for the highest office in the land, however. Morrison County voters found six other options for U.S. President on the ballot. The Independence Alliance Party ticket of Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson picked up 34 votes in Morrison County, with Green Party candidates Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker gaining 52 votes. Independent nominee Kanye West and his running mate, Michelle Tidball, got 28 votes in Morrison County. Minnesota resident and former child actor Brock Pierce and running mate Karla Ballard got 44 votes as Independents. The Socialism and Liberation ticket of Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier got three total votes, as did Socialist Workers Party candidate Alyson Kennedy and her running mate, Malcolm Jarrett. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson and Vice Presidential candidate Jeremy “Spike” Cohen tallied 173 votes in Morrison County, with a total of 33 write-in votes.
Here is a breakdown of how each city and township voted, along with how many ballots were cast in each region. Number of registered voters in each region is based on how many were eligible to vote as of 7 a.m. on Election Day. Same-day registration is available in Minnesota.
City
• The City of Little Falls saw 4,601 voters cast a ballot, with 5,142 registered Tuesday morning. In all, Trump claimed 3,002 (65.25%), Biden tallied 1,490 (32.38%) with Jorgenson (46 votes) leading third-party candidates. De La Fuente (10 votes), Hawkins (16), West (14), Pierce (10), La Riva (3) and Kennedy (1) rounded out the total. There were nine write-in votes.
By precinct, Trump carried 817 (60.34%) of the 1,354 votes cast in Little Falls Ward 1. Biden (503 votes, 37.15%) came in second with Jorgenson earning 13 votes. The Republican ticket enjoyed an even wider margin in Ward 2, where Trump got 1,357 of 2,068 total votes (65.62%). Biden notched 32.40% of the total with 670. Ward 3 was all Trump as well, with the incumbent earning 828 (70.23%) of 1,179 total votes. Biden picked up 317 (26.89%) and Jorgenson had her best showing with 17 votes in the precinct;
• City of Bowlus voters showed up strong, with 153 registered and a turnout of 145 ballots cast. Trump got 121 of those votes (83.45%) while Biden came in with 21 (13.32%) and Jorgenson with four;
* City of Buckman: There were 175 registered voters in Buckman, and 157 ballots were case. Trump got 133 votes (84.71%) while Biden got 15 (9.55%) and Jorgenson got eight for 5.10%. West earned one vote in Buckman;
• City of Elmdale voters turned out to the tune of 73 of 74 registered. Trump got 61 votes (83.56%), Biden got eight (10.96%), Jorgenson notched three (4.11%) and Hawkins received one;
• In the City of Flensburg, 140 voters were registered and 135 turned out. Trump got 110 votes for 81.48%. Biden picked up 23 (17.04%) and Jorgenson got two;
• City of Genola voters cast 34 votes, with 38 registered. Trump got 31 of those cast for 91.18%, his highest percentage in the area. Biden got only three votes for 8.82%;
• City of Harding residents cast a total of 62 votes out 66 registered. Trump got 42 votes (67.74%), Biden 19, (30.65%) and Pierce got one vote;
• In the City of Hillman, 17 of 20 voters cast a ballot. Trump (11 votes, 64.71%) won the precinct, with Biden (6, 35.29%) taking second;
• City of Lastrup voters also chose Trump at 34 (66.67%) of 51 votes cast in his favor. That compared to 15 (31.37%) for Biden and one vote for Jorgenson;
• In the City of Motley, 308 votes were cast out of 363 registered. The Trump ticket was punched 219 times (71.10%) and Biden’s 79 (25.65%). Jorgenson claimed four votes, De La Fuente got 1,West got two and Hawkins notched three;
• City of Pierz voters cast 731 votes with 827 registered. Trump got 566 of those for 77.43%. Biden (148 votes, 20.25%), De La Fuente (3, .41%) Hawkins (1, .14%), Pierce (2, .27%) and Jorgenson (10, 1.37%) also got support;
• In the City of Randall, 345 of 370 voters cast a ballot, with Trump getting 267 (77.39%) in his favor. Biden (44, 21.45%) Hawkins and Pierce (1 vote) and Jorgenson (2 votes) Rounded out the total;
• City of Royalton voters cast 465 of 632 total votes for Trump (73.58%). Biden got 155 votes for 24.53%. Hawkins and Pierce (2 each), De La Fuente (3), and Jorgenson (4) also picked up votes;
• City of Sobieski gave Trump 79.09% of its votes, with 87 of 110 in his favor. Biden got 20 votes (18.18%) while West, Pierce and Jorgenson got one each;
• In the City of Swanville, 168 ballots were cast out of 181 registered voters. Trump got 126 (75%), Biden 39 (23.21%) and Jorgenson 3 (1.79%); and
• City of Upsala voters turned out to the tune of 240 votes of 274 registered. Trump got 190 votes (79.17%), Biden 45 (18.75%) Pierce and Jorgenson two each (.83%) and De La Fuente one (.42%).
Townships
• Agram Township got 377 voters out to vote of 389 registered. Trump got 304 (80.64%) of those and Biden got 71 (18.83%);
• Belle Prairie Township ended the day with 440 ballots cast of 452 registered. Trump picked up 362 (82.27%) and Biden claimed 74 (16.82%);
• Bellevue Township had 785 voters at the polls with 791 registered. Trump got 621 (79.11%) votes and Biden tallied 155 (19.75%);
• Buckman Township cast 403 votes of 413 registered. Trump took 356 (88.34%) of those and Biden got 36 (8.93%);
• Buh Township saw 324 of 350 registered voters make their voices heard. Trump got 292 votes (90.12%) and Biden 30 (9.26%);
• Culdrum Township had 274 voters of 287 cast a ballot. Trump got 235 (85.77%) of the votes and Biden 36 (13.14%);
• Cushing Township saw 450 votes of 487 registered. Trump got 353 (78.44%) and Biden earned 90 (20%);
• Darling Township saw 276 (79.31%) of 348 total votes cast in favor of Trump. Biden picked up 70 votes (20.11%);
• Elmdale Township saw several same-day registrations, with 658 people voting in total. Trump got 575 (87.39%) of those votes, while Biden claimed 78 (11.85%);
• In Granite Township, Trump got 250 (85.03%) of the 294 votes cast, with 316 registered. Biden finished at 38 (12.93%);
• Green Prairie Township boasted a turnout of 470 voters of 525 registered. Trump got 345 (73.40%) of the votes while Biden notched 117 (24.89%);
• Hillman Township got 114 of 123 registered voters to the polls. Trump tallied 101 (88.60%) and Biden 13 (11.40%);
• Lakin Township had a turnout of 255 voters with 279 registered. Trump notched 196 (76.86%) and Biden 56 (21.96%);
• Leigh Township voters chose Trump at a rate of 110 (86.61%) of 127 total. Biden got 14 for 11.02%;
• In Little Falls Township, 756 (71.52% of 1,057 votes cast were in favor of Trump while 287 (27.15%) were punched for Biden;
• Morrill Township voters cast 424 ballots with 428 registered. Trump got 360 votes (84.91%) and Biden 57 (13.44%);
• Motley Township got 138 votes out of 152 registered. Trump claimed 100 (72.46%) and Biden got 32 (23.19%);
• Mount Morris Township had a turnout of 56 voters, of which 46 (82.14%) went to Trump. Nine (16.07%) were for Biden;
• Parker Township got a turnout of 261 of 271 registered voters casting a ballot. Trump earned 196 (75.10%) and Biden got 60 (22.99%);
• Pierz Township saw 332 voters of a possible 357. Trump dominated with 293 (88.25%) of those, while Biden got 35 (10.54%);
• Pike Creek Township had 600 total votes with 640 registered. Trump got 472 (78.67%) and Biden 122 (20.33%);
• In Platte Township, 197 of 228 votes were cast. Trump claimed 173 (87.82%) and Biden 23 (11.68%);
• Pulaski Township voters gave Trump 139 (77.22%) of 180 votes cast. Biden finished with 21.11% of the total.
• Richardson Township ended with 334 votes out of 365 registered. Trump got 269 (80.54%) while Biden had 60 (17.96%);
• In Ripley Township, 464 of 500 registered voters cast a ballot. Trump finished with 356 (77.39%) and Biden 91 (19.78%);
• Rosing Township saw 132 (86.84%) 152 votes cast for the incumbent. Biden got 17 votes (11.18%);
• Scandia Valley Township tallied 967 votes of 1,033 registered. Trump won the precinct with 649 (67.11%) while Biden had 287 (29.68%);
• Swan River Township voters chose Trump, with 351 (76.16%) of the 467 votes going his way. Biden got 106 votes (22.70%);
• In Swanville Township, 309 of 326 registered voters cast a ballot. Trump claimed 265 (85.44%) of those while Biden had 37 (11.97%); and
• Two Rivers Township voted heavily in favor of Trump, with 418 (85.66%) of 488 total votes going his way. Biden got 65 votes for 13.32%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.