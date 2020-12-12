Katie Knettel and Melanie Erickson of Morrison County Social Services released a report on out-of-home placement and permanency for Morrison County children removed from their homes in 2020.
Placements are often triggered for protection of the child or children when their home is deemed an unsafe environment.
“It seems that placements continue to be impacted by drug use issues and child protection,” Erickson said. “Then we still have some children (with significant mental health issues) that we require placement for at this time.”
In all, there have been 106 children in placement so far this year, with six more projected by the end of the month for a total of 112. That is up slightly from the 107 total in 2019. Of those, 44 were placed in foster care with relatives and 44 placed in non-relative foster care. Fifteen received residential placement, which can include shelter care, group home or residential treatment.
“It is a goal for us to have relative care,” Erickson said. “We continue to do well in that area.”
Out-of-home placements often weigh heavily on county tax dollars, according to Erickson, though Social Services does seek funding from several different sources, including federal and state dollars along with parental fees. The total cost for out of home placement for children in Morrison County did go up in 2020, with $1.829 million spent this year compared to $1.571 million in 2019.
Of the children in placement in 2020, 34 remain in foster care. Eighteen children were reunited with their custodial parents while parental rights were terminated for 12 Morrison County children. Four aged out of foster care, six were permanently transferred into the custody of a non-custodial parent and four were involved in an adoption case all year.
Knettel said part of the reason more children remain in foster care is due to the pandemic. Because of shutdowns and restrictions, courts have not had as much time for adoption or custody hearings in 2020 as they might have in previous years.
“Overall adoption and permanency cases are down a bit this year compared to the last couple,” she said. “I do think it was part of the courts not being available.”
Adoption is not an option until a child is considered a “state ward,” or under legal custody of the state. That cannot happen until parental rights have been terminated for the custodial parent or parents. In 2020, 10 Morrison County children spent seven to 12 months in foster care prior to termination of parental rights and three for six months or less. Only one child was in foster care for 13-18 months before they were available for adoption.
In 2019, six children were in foster care for more than a year, including one who was in for more than two years before adoption was an option.
Nine children spent four to six months as a state ward and four spent seven to nine months as such in 2020.
“This year, we have greatly improved our time in which kids are in care,” Knettel said. “The state tells us that that is supposed to be 12 months; that kids are not in care longer than 12 months prior to a permanency action.”
At the end of the year, Morrison County will have only five children under its care who are considered state wards. Of those, four have spent the entire year as such. Knettel said this is because they have serious mental health issues due to past trauma in their birth homes as well as various placements. She said these are the most challenging children to find adoptions for, and they remain in residential placement.
The majority of children who were adopted in 2020, as well as 2019, were placed permanently with a relative.
“We do still find that as the most preferred placement method when we are able to find a safe and willing relative,” Knettel said.
She added that Morrison County has 25 children who are at high risk of becoming state wards. Kids who are high risk are defined as “a child who (has) exhausted their entire permanency timeline in 2020, but has not yet gone to permanency. This is either because they reunified with their parent or the court has granted extensions beyond the permnency timeline.” There are 13 other children for whom Morrison County Social Services has filed permanency petitions, meaning they will likely become state wards.
Knettel said, while the children in placement range from infants to 17 years old, many are under age 8.
“We certainly have some older kids, but often we’re getting these kids when they’re little,” Knettel said. “Those are the kids who are most at risk.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.