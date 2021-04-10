Morrison County Social Services received 809 child protection maltreatment reports in 2020.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Tuesday, Child Protection Supervisor Katie Knettel gave the Morrison County Board of Commissioners a report on her department’s activity during the past year.
Maltreatment reports are made by mandatory reporters, such as teachers, doctors and therapists, along with family members, friends and neighbors. The 809 in 2020 was down from 884 in 2019. Of those, 18%, or about 142, were screened in for assessments or investigations. This happens when the allegation matches criteria set by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
The number of children screened in was also down in 2020. Knettel believes COVID-19 is somewhat responsible for the decline.
“When schools were shut down in the spring and even in the fall when we were doing distance learning, you don’t get to talk one-on-one with kids like you do if they’re showing up for school,” she said. “A lot of well-child checks, doctors offices were kind of putting those off if your kids were healthy. Therapists were, again, over the computer, so we weren’t having people have as many eyes on kids. I think that attributed to a decrease in reports, at least in the spring of last year.”
She said the switch to distance learning also would have caused a decline in reports for educational neglect. Morrison County Social Services wanted to be mindful that it wasn’t screening in children who had educational barriers such as lack of access to devices or the internet, or who had parents who were working during the day and couldn’t help them log on.
The 82% of reports that do not get screened in are often offered voluntary programs, such as the Parent Support Outreach Program (PSOP), which is offered to parents with young children or who are pregnant. Grant funding helps Social Services assist those families with child care, transportation or other needs that aren’t being met which could have contributed to the report.
“A lot of those families that are screened in have poverty issues, so we can assist with those things that might be barriers or are often indicators or, kind of, precursors to child protection,” Knettel said. “The hope is to provide them with some supports and services so that we don’t see them later on in the child protection system.”
About 73% of the cases opened for assessments in 2020 were family assessments. Rather than what people traditionally think of in terms of child protection intervention, these are more geared toward offering supports to the family. Knettel described it as a “supportive role” in which law enforcement is typically not involved.
Certain reports, however, trigger automatic investigations. These include allegations of sexual abuse, shaken baby and the like. About 25% of the assessments screened in during 2020 fell under this category, and they often include potential criminal charges.
There are five categories under which Social Services can screen reports: neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, threatened injury and mental injury. Of the 142 screened in by Morrison County, nearly half were reports of neglect.
“That also encompasses a variety of things that include educational neglect, it includes parent drug use, it includes emotional neglect, so there’s a variety of things encapsulated in that,” Knettel said.
Physical abuse was categorized for 26% of the reports in 2020, with sexual abuse accounting for 17%, threatened injury at 7% and mental injury at 1%.
Once a report is screened in for an investigation, state statute requires that it must occur within 24 hours. These are the cases which are considered the most high risk. Other cases, such as family assessments, must be done within 120 hours of the report.
Knettel said last year Morrison County had a 100% success rate in meeting that criteria.
“This is a metric that the state has wanted the counties to achieve, because making sure kids are safe is important,” said Social Services Director Brad Vold. “Staff has done a great job getting there in a timely manner. These are ones where you have to go out, sometimes at a moment’s notice.”
Knettel said that has been a challenge in the age of COVID-19. While many other departments within the county were going virtual with their work, her department was still seeing people face-to-face, while having to take precautions required of a global pandemic.
Morrison County had 60 reports go to case management in 2020, down from 77 in 2019. These are the situations where, after the assessment or investigation is completed, Social Services has determined that the issues have not been resolved. This is usually after a time period of about 45 days, and usually means more or longer-term help is needed for the family involved.
Once a child is into the case management phase, Child Protection must meet with them once per month. Of the 771 contacts needed in 2020, Morrison County made 99.7% of them. The state standard is 95%. Knettel said the only two contacts that were missed were due to a child being out of state and employee turnover in the department.
“Two out of the whole year, I was impressed with their work,” Knettel said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski commended Knettel and her team for the success it has had despite it being difficult work.
“... I will look at you, directly into your eyes, and I will suggest very strongly, an unbelievable job that you have, that you and your team have dealing with the topic that we’re talking about here,” Jelinski said. “I’m not talking about children. Children are wonderful. But the stuff that you run into is also second-to-none, so thank you very much for everything you’ve done.”
