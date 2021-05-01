Makayla Shea Huizenga, 29, St. Cloud, had two felony charges against her dropped in Morrison County District Court. April 22.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped as part of a joint plea agreement “whereby she agreed to plead guilty to narcotics offenses in another county.”

She had been charged in Morrison County for felony counts of first and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

