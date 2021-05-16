A new feature on Beacon may soon make it easier for Morrison County residents to estimate the taxes on prospective property purchases.
County Assessor Jean Popp and Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson brought a request to the County Board at its planning session, Tuesday, to purchase the add-on, tax estimator tool. Beacon is an interactive, public access portal that allows users to view county and city information, public records and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) via an online portal.
The tool would allow users to go in and get estimated taxes for homestead, non-homestead, seasonal, commercial, industrial and apartment properties. Though agricultural land is not currently available, Martin County is working with Beacon owner Schneider Corp to develop a way to use the tool for that purpose, as well. If, or when, that was included, the add-on would also make that available in Morrison County.
“Currently our taxes are calculated by hand, so this is much more efficient,” Popp said. “It also allows the property owners to do this whenever they want — 24/7 it’s available to them.”
During the meeting, Robinson showed the Board an example of what it would look like with Benton County, which is currently using the tool.
After the user agrees to the terms and conditions and gets a disclaimer about the values being only an estimate, they enter the valuation, click on the taxing jurisdiction and the type of property they’re looking at. It then gives them the estimated property taxes based on those factors along with an itemized breakdown of where the taxes would be going.
It can also show users the difference between what the taxes would be if a property was classified as a homestead or non-homestead, for example.
Robinson said under the current system, each time a staff member in either the Land Services Office or Auditor/Treasurer’s Office receives a request for an estimate, they have to plug several different pieces of information into a spreadsheet.
“It’s just a nice tool to have if someone’s looking to build a property,” she said. “So, (if) their value’s at $80,000 right now and it might be $250,000 and they want to see what taxes would be like. We have abstract companies, title companies, banks, constantly asking and calling us, ‘Well, what would it be if it’s homestead, non-homestead? We have the valuation of this,’ etc.”
The cost of the add-on would a one-time fee of $1,080, which would be split between land services and the auditor/treasurer.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked if the numbers someone got from Beacon would be any more or less accurate than what they received by calling someone with the county. Popp said, no matter what, the many people who call their offices are looking for an estimate. Because valuations are set on an annual basis, the only number they can give is an estimate based on the current year’s valuation.
“This tax calculator won’t do anything different than what we do in the office to give them that information,” said Morrison County Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek. “It’s just something that they can plug in and use 24/7 rather than tasking us with it and having us calculate it. We’re not going to arrive at anything different.”
Kowalzek also noted that all of the information available on the site is public record, so it would not be putting any private data at unnecessary risk.
Blaine said, given the efficiency of the online tool and the amount of work it could take off of employees, $1,080 — $540 out of each department’s budget — seemed like a reasonable investment.
If the Board approves the request, Popp said the Land Services Office and Auditor/Treasurer’s Office would send all of the necessary information to Beacon to get it uploaded into the system. She said staff would go through it internally to ensure all of the information is accurate before it is available to the public.
Each year, the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office would have to send the updated information based on valuation to get the numbers replaced in the system.
Board Chair Mike Wilson asked them to bring the request to a future board meeting for a vote.
“I think, honestly, I don’t see a lot of objection here,” Wilson said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Discussed the request for a large assembly application for Pierz Freedom Fest, which is scheduled for July 10. The gates for the event would open at 3 p.m., with a maximum number of tickets sold set at 5,000. That would constitute an assembly of about 5,500 people, including vendors, security, event staff and others working on the grounds;
• Received an update from County Administrator Deb Gruber about information she’s received regarding funding from the American Rescue Plan. The county will receive about $6.5 million; and
• Discussed the possible approval of implementing the Paycom human resources information system in time for rollout for the June 14 county pay date.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.