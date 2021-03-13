A discussion about a new human resources information system (HRIS) for Morrison County stretched into its third week for the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.
County Human Resources Director Beth Hamlin first broached the topic with the Board at its Feb. 23 planning session. The contract the county has to run its current system ends in 2022, but it does not fit many of the county’s needs in terms of interfacing with other software systems. The new HRIS which has been explored, Paycom, would cost $52,701.45 more per year than the county is currently paying.
After a great deal of discussion at each of the last two meetings, Hamlin asked the Board to approve Paycom as the county’s new HRIS, Tuesday.
The Board decided, after about 45 more minutes of discussion, to continue gathering information before approving a new system. It came to that conclusion after a local company, RTVision of Little Falls, offered to help the Board answer any questions it still has about Paycom and how it will interact with other systems.
“[RTVision] has great interest in helping the county, and the County Board especially, understand all the nuances of this proposal,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine, who was contacted by RTVision with its offer to help. “We had a conversation about this. They have offered to help us to gain a full understanding of this system, the system being proposed, and are willing to do that for us in a manner that would help answer all questions or concerns that we would have and the effects that this might have on the county.”
Blaine added, as pointed out by County Information Technology Director Amy Middendorf in an email to the Board, that there is a precedence for the Board bringing in consultants to help it better understand complicated issues. He said, in some cases, the county has even paid for these services, which have included consults on issues involving ditches and shoreland.
He had already discussed the prospects of RTVision presenting what it could offer the county, free of charge, at the Board’s March 16 planning session. He said they were open to the idea, and suggested the Board hear what they have to say before taking any action on a new system.
“I need to also share in communication that this company and their people do not have a fiscal interest in this,” Blaine said. “They’re not looking to come in and say this system that we’re looking at ‘is not the system for you and we have one for you instead.’ Their only interest is helping to answer the questions that this board has had and continues to have moving forward. They have assured me of their objectivity if we would engage with them to go forward with this.”
Hamlin clarified, however, that RTVision is a current vendor for the county in doing its timecards and pay stubs, so “they are financially invested with the county.” That said, the company does not provide HRIS such as the one the county is looking to implement.
County Administrator Deb Gruber said, with all due respect to RTVision, she didn’t agree with the need to bring in an outside consultant which has no background in how the county does business. She reminded the Board that she and Hamlin have 15 years of experience each working on these issues and had done a great deal of work thoroughly vetting possible systems before coming to the Board with a recommendation.
“We’ve worked with those in the business,” Gruber said. “We’ve worked with those that build these products, that do this work. We do it every day. So, yeah, I think we do have a strong recommendation that comes with experience, that comes with knowledge of what it is we need to do to get done the work that’s charged us. That’s what we’ve done.”
Hamlin said if it was the wish of the Board to bring in RTVision for a presentation, she would rather bring in an unbiased third party that is not a stakeholder in the county to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
If the county does adopt Paycom as its new HRIS, it will take away the timecard portion of what RTVision currently does for the county, but not all of the services it currently provides.
Blaine said he understood the concern, and that his first question to representatives from the company if they were to come before the Board would be if they would be able to remain objective in information they provide to the county.
“I’m not interested in necessarily jumping the gun on this, but would welcome the company to come forward before us a week from today and do a presentation and show us their — we will be able to see their expertise, or lack thereof — in a presentation to us about what they can offer to help us with this,” Blaine said. “I’ve been assured that their motive with this is solely to help the County Board and help the county as a whole in having a system that helps respond to the residents of Morrison County in an effective and professional manner.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur said part of what concerned him in the email Middendorf had sent to the Board was that it said, in his words, “I don’t think we can guarantee anything will work as we hope it will.”
“That’s the concern that this Board is having, and it’s a considerable sum of money,” he said.
Gruber said she took that to mean that there was no guarantee there wouldn’t be hiccups in any software system the county decided to implement. Middendorf was not available to join the meeting to clarify what she meant by that statement, but Gruber said it was a feeling expressed when the county administration met as a group.
“We can’t sit here and say it’s going to work perfectly every step of the way, but we certainly will work very hard to make that happen knowing how software conversions go,” Gruber said. “Not putting words in her mouth, and we can all interpret how she spoke to that, but that’s the discussion that we had as a group prior to that going out.”
Board Chair Mike Wilson clarified that, at the Board’s March 2 meeting, nobody could answer definitively that the Paycom system would work with what the county is already using in other areas. The discussion instead centered on the idea of getting into the system to see if it was going to work and, if not, the county would change directions and not spend any more money on it.
Hamlin confirmed that was the case.
Wilson said he liked the idea of bringing RTVision in for a presentation on what it could offer the county, but was concerned about timing. He said, ideally, the company would first meet with Gruber and Hamlin to get a better understanding of the county’s inner workings to have a clear picture on what all was needed in the new HRIS.
Blaine said, while he respected the need to keep the process moving, he was more concerned with getting it right than getting it done quickly.
“I’ll take you back a week and we asked a staff member here if the proposed system would interface with the system that that person uses with reporting, and reporting that has to do with audits and with our interaction with the state of Minnesota, and the answer to that was, ‘We assume it will work,’” Blaine said. “We’re not going to do things based on assumptions. So, we’re going to vet this, and we will bring in resources to help us vet this if we need. That’s what I’m suggesting that we do.”
Ultimately, the Board decided to reach out to RTVision about meeting with the Board at its March 16 planning session. Prior to that meeting, it will ask representatives from the company to meet with Blaine, Wilson, Gruber and Hamlin to ensure everyone is on the same page going into the presentation.
Hamlin said this would not be detrimental to the current timeline on the project, and Gruber added that she would love the opportunity to talk things through with RTVision.
“What’s brought us to this discussion this morning is this sentence: ‘Approve the Paycom human resource information system for Morrison County,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski, referencing the agenda item as it was listed in the board packet. “I’ve been staring at this sentence, and staring at it and staring at it, and the one word that’s coming out bluntly, right in front of me, is ‘information.’ Commissioner Blaine has brought up some, quite honestly, good information. Valid, perhaps, information. No charge as a service information. Quite honestly, it’s not going to hurt me if we wait a week.”
