The County Board is again considering ways to ease the tax burden on individuals and businesses who have taken a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the Board voted to reduce late fees on property taxes paid after the May 15 due date. Rather than the standard penalty of 4% the cost of taxes owed, the Board lowered the fee to 1% on taxes paid between May 16 - June 30. The rate went up to 2% between July 1 - July 31, before returning to normal levels of 6 - 10% after Aug. 1.
Though property taxes are not due until May 15, Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson was at Tuesday’s planning session to discuss options with the Board.
“I know that property tax statements are not out yet, and we’re very early in the stage of looking at property taxes,” Robinson said. “We’re also working on the tax roll right now, so I think it’s a prime opportunity for us to discuss this while we have time before taking action; if we want to do so.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked Robinson what the 2020 abatement cost the county in terms of tax revenue compared to previous years.
Property Tax Manager Joe Heying said the total difference in penalties collected in 2020 compared to 2019 was only $2,000. Numbers reported by the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office show that, as of this month, the percentage of 2020 taxes that are still delinquent is only 2.56%, which is down from 2.97% in January 2020.
Robinson added that the number of late notices issued in both June and December 2020 was similar to the number sent out in previous years.
“It was truly a courtesy to the ones who were not able to pay on time; that the penalty wasn’t as set by statute,” Robinson said.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, thinking back to last year, he believed one of the concerns the Board had with reducing the late penalties was that it would incentivize individuals and businesses to not pay their taxes on time. He said it was a worry that a major uptick in payment deferrals would negatively impact the cities, school districts and other tax authorities in the county.
Robinson said those concerns were why they opted to go with a reduced penalty, rather than a complete abatement, as some counties were doing.
“My thought is, I’m not advocating that we re-institute a penalty level there to suffice some type of income stream,” Blaine said. “I’m kind of in that mindset — I would rather that taxpayers pay their taxes on time and we don’t have to charge them a late fee. That should be how the system typically works. On the same token, if we’re still getting — in the end game — still getting taxes paid versus taxes not getting paid, and us deferring that penalty or reducing that penalty out there to allow a little bit more flexibility to business owners and individuals out there, because of the effects of COVID, then I don’t really have a problem with extending the schedule that we had in place in the first half of last year.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson was one of several Board members to mention that paying property taxes might actually be more difficult in 2021 than the year before for those impacted by the pandemic. He said, essentially, the situation is no different at this point.
“This year may be the challenging year for taxes, and next year, just because of what’s going on,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher.
“Businesses were closed down twice last year,” Wilson said. “This time they went through Christmas — no Thanksgiving, no Christmas or New Year’s, which were big things for businesses I would say; bars and restaurants and stuff like that, where the income is probably down quite a bit because of the shutdown. Now, taxes are due right after that. That’s where I would justify giving some help. I think they need it more this year than they probably needed it last year, just by timing.”
He asked Robinson if she was seeing trends in whether more businesses or individuals were delinquent on their taxes in 2020. Robinson said she believed there was a struggle on both sides of the coin.
After a lengthy discussion, Robinson said the county had several options. The Board could choose to leave penalties at the standard rate; it could reduce the rates for the first half of 2021 and meet again midway through the year to make a decision on the second half; or it could choose now to reduce the level for the entire year.
A formal decision was not made, but the Board instructed Robinson to come back for approval with a plan that mirrors what was done in 2020.
“It’s not reducing taxes; it’s just a reduction of penalty,” Robinson said. “So, if an individual were late on their property taxes, it would just make the pain not so hard.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Set a public hearing date of Feb. 16 during the regular Board meeting for concerns anyone may have about the use of drones by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The public hearing is necessary due to new state ordinances on drone use;
• Discussed the new MNDrive system being used by the Morrison County DMV. The response has, so far, been positive, according to County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson and DMV Supervisor Denise Vogl; and
• Heard a COVID-19 and vaccination update from Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
